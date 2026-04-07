Family missing for 7 days found alive by U.S. Coast Guard in Pacific Ocean

A family of three were found alive and rescued Monday, after disappearing seven days earlier on a boat in the western Pacific Ocean, the United States Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

The family included two men and one woman, all of whom have been rescued, according to the Coast Guard. None suffered injuries during their week lost at sea.

Crew members aboard the Coast Guard cutter Midgett located the missing family off the coast of Chuuk State in the Federated States of Micronesia, an island nation northeast of Papua New Guinea. The trio had set sail from Fananu Island, within the archipelago, on March 30, the Coast Guard said. They planned to travel only a short distance to nearby Murillo Island on a 23-foot skiff, but never arrived at their destination after the boat's engine failed.

The Midgett crew found the missing family after receiving a report Sunday from authorities in Micronesia and the U.S. Embassy, which informed the Coast Guard that their boat was overdue. Search and rescue efforts spanned 14,000 square nautical miles of rough seas, where waves at times reached as high as 10 feet, the Coast Guard said.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Stephanie Jocis observes a skiff carrying a missing family in the waters of Chuuk State, Federated States of Micronesia, during the early hours of April 6, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Lauren Taber

All three survivors were taken safely by the Coast Guard to Chuuk State, where transport was available back to Fananu Island.

The Coast Guard released images showing the family's skiff being located in the darkness as well as photos of the rescued family being transported by Dolphin helicopter and reunited with loved ones.

At its peak, the massive search effort involved watchstanders from the U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center in Guam and the U.S. Coast Guard District Oceania, which launched a Hercules airplane and crew to Hawaii to support the probe. The Midgett crew was diverted from a patrol mission in the region, the Coast Guard said.

A family in FSM was missing for a week. Our Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam team was notified and coordinated the search. USCGC Midgett, already on patrol for our U.S. Navy partners, diverted and found them in 10-foot seas after midnight on Monday.



All three are home safe. That's… pic.twitter.com/frdTRtaRWH — U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam (@uscgfmsg) April 7, 2026

"Our U.S. Coast Guard colleagues' swift and courageous actions in this successful search and rescue mission not only reflect the highest standards of professionalism and humanity but also reinforce the deep and enduring partnership between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia," said Jennifer Johnson, U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia, in a statement. "This mission exemplifies the spirit of cooperation and mutual support at the heart of the Compact of Free Association, underscoring how our close relations translate into real, life-saving outcomes for our people."