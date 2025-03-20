3 family members missing after leaving Grand Canyon and driving through winter storm

Police in Arizona are searching for three family members who were last seen driving together last week after visiting the Grand Canyon.

Jiyeon Lee, 23, Taehee Kim, 69, and Junghee Kim, 64, were traveling together in a rented white 2024 BMW with the California license plate 9KHN768, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said on social media. They were driving from the Grand Canyon area to Las Vegas.

The vehicle's GPS information showed that it had been traveling westbound on Interstate 40 around 3:30 p.m. on March 13.

That same day, winter weather caused a large multi-vehicle accident on the highway's westbound lanes, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The crash involved 22 vehicles, including 13 passenger vehicles, the department said. There were 36 people involved in the crash in total, the department said. Two people were killed and 16 were injured, the department said.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it was aware of the crash, but does not know if the family's vehicle was involved in the accident.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone who has had contact with the family or has knowledge of their whereabouts call the authorities.