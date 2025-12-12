Family who lost home in Washington flooding says they just moved there due to mom's cancer diagnosis

A family in Washington state who recently moved to a home in the city of Monroe just lost their home due to devastating flooding.

The father, Jose Rosas, said they moved to a mobile park two months ago after his wife, Norma, was diagnosed with cancer. It was a financial decision, he said, so they could save money for her cancer treatment.

"Now, it's gone," he told CBS News' Carter Evans.

His daughter, 7-year-old Jocelyn Rosas, choked back tears as she realized the devastation.

"The only clothes I got is just my pajamas," she said.

They were planning to stay with family for at least a night while they figured out what's next.

"We're gonna restart all over and see what we could do," said Jose Rosas.

Days of torrential rain in Washington state have caused historic floods and left families stranded on rooftops, submerged vehicles and forced road closures. Experts warned that even more flooding expected Friday could be catastrophic.

Washington is under a state of emergency and evacuation orders are in place for tens of thousands of residents.

Gov. Bob Ferguson urged everyone on Thursday to follow evacuation instructions as yet another river neared record levels.

"I understand that many in our state have experienced significant floods in the past," he said on X. "However, we're looking at a historic situation."

About 78,000 residents of a major agricultural region north of Seattle were ordered to evacuate the floodplain of the Skagit River, which was expected to crest Friday.

In the north near the U.S.-Canada border, the cities of Sumas, Nooksack and Everson were evacuated after being inundated. The border crossing at Sumas was closed and Amtrak suspended trains between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.

Sumas Mayor Bruce Bosch said much of the city has been "devastated" by the high waters just four years after a similar flood.

Flooding rivers break records

The Snohomish River surged nearly a foot higher than its record Thursday in the picturesque city that shares its name, while the Skagit River rose just above its record Thursday night in Mount Vernon, according to the National Water Prediction Service.

Earlier Thursday, the Skagit River just missed its previous record as flooding surged through the mountain town of Concrete.

The waters stopped just short of getting inside Mariah Brosa's raised riverfront home in Concrete, but the raging river still slapped debris against her home and totaled her fiancé's work car, she said.

"I didn't think it would come this high," she said.

Flooding from the Skagit has long plagued Mount Vernon, the largest city in Skagit County with some 35,000 residents. Flooding in 2003 displaced hundreds of people.

Officials respond to flooding

Authorities across Washington state in recent days have rescued people from cars and homes. Helicopters rescued two families on Thursday from the roofs of homes in Sumas that had been flooded by about 15 feet of water, while the city's fire station had 3 feet of water, according Frank Cain Jr., battalion chief for Whatcom County Fire District 14.

In nearby Welcome, erosion from the floodwaters caused at least two houses to collapse into the Nooksack River, he said. No one was inside at the time.

Another storm system is expected to bring more rain starting Sunday.