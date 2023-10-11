Family Dollar recalls hundreds of consumer products that were stored improperly

Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of products, including over-the-counter drugs, vitamins and toothpaste sold at the discount retailer's outlets in 23 states, that had been stored improperly.

The recalled items "were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements" before being "inadvertently shipped," Family Dollar stated Wednesday in a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers can return the recalled products, which were sold between June 1 and October 4, to where they were purchased without a receipt. People with questions can call the company at (844) 636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time. A full list of brand-name products being recalled — from aspirin and laxatives to ear and eye drops — can be found here.

The recalled products were sold at Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The recall comes five months after Family Dollar recalled bottles of Advil that were also stored at the wrong temperature. Family Dollar last year also recalled FDA-regulated products shipped and stored from a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, due to rodents and the potential presence of salmonella.

A rebuilt distribution center will open next year in West Memphis, with the 850,000-square foot facility to include new features such as building-wide temperature control, Family Dollar's parent company, Dollar Tree, said Wednesday in a news release.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree operates 16,476 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces.