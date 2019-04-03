Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users report outages across platforms

Social media users reported experiencing issues with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on Wednesday. The platforms, which are all owned by Facebook, acknowledged they were working on fixing the issues and said some users reported issues uploading images, videos and other files.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Facebook said in a statement.

The company didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for additional comment.

Users vented their frustrations on Twitter and the hashtags #instagramdown, #facebookdown and #whatsappdown were some of the top trends on the site. Instagram was forced to issue its own statement on Twitter.

"We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible" Instagram tweeted.

According to DownDetector.com, the outages started around 8 a.m. ET, affecting users across the world.