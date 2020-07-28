Facebook, Twitter and YouTube take down false coronavirus "cure" video shared by Trump

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have taken down a video spreading false information about a coronavirus "cure" that was shared by President Trump. The clip was viewed millions of times before it was scrubbed from the social media platforms.

The video published by right-wing website Breitbart shows a news conference in front of the Supreme Court steps with South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman and several people claiming to be doctors who have worked with COVID-19 patients. Dr. Stella Immanuel, one member of the group calling itself "America's Frontline Doctors," said hydroxychloroquine, a drug that was touted by Mr. Trump, is a "cure" for coronavirus.

"This virus has a cure, it's called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax," she said. "You don't need masks, there is a cure."

Masks have been shown to be an effective way of reducing the transmission of the coronavirus, and as recently as last week, Mr. Trump encouraged people to wear them. Results published in early June showed hydroxychloroquine was no better than placebo pills at preventing illness from the coronavirus. The FDA also determined the drug is unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19. In an interview with "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said that the drug is "not effective."

Regardless, Mr. Trump shared the video to 28 million users who have "liked" his page on Facebook and his 84 million followers on Twitter. Both platforms deleted the video.

"We've removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19," a Facebook company spokesperson told CBS News.

The tweets were flagged and removed on Twitter. A spokesperson told CBS News that Mr. Trump's tweets were a "violation" of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Mr. Trump also retweeted a podcast featuring former White House strategist Steve Bannon that claimed Fauci was misleading the American public on the drug. That tweet has not been taken down.

A copy of the video was uploaded to YouTube. According to BuzzSumo, a digital tool that collects social engagement data, it was viewed more than 85,000 times.

"We have removed the video for violating our COVID-19 misinformation policies." a YouTube spokesperson told CBS News.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., shared the fake cure video. His Twitter account was temporarily suspended.

"Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Andy Surabian, a spokesman for Donald Trump Jr., responded, "Twitter suspending Don Jr. for sharing a viral video of medical professionals discussing their views on Hydroxychloroquine is further proof that Big Tech is intent on killing free expression online and is another instance of them committing election interference to stifle Republican voices."

Similar to the conspiracy documentary-style video, "Plandemic," the clip has resurfaced on different websites and other social media platforms, illustrating the ongoing battle with misinformation.