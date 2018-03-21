Facebook stock extends slump amid Cambridge Analytica fallout

Facebook's (FB) stock slumped for a third straight day, down 1.6 percent in early trading on Wednesday.

Mounting calls for greater scrutiny of the social network's data privacy and security practices following the Cambridge Analytica scandal appeared to be weighing on the company's shares.

Facebook's stock price has fallen roughly 10 percent since Monday, knocking more than $52 billion of its market value.

Financial markets were down slightly in early trading as investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite index largely flat and the the Dow jones industrial average down 60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,667.

The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating whether Cambridge Analytica's misuse of data for as many as 50 million Facebook users violates the terms of a 2011 agreement the agency had with the social networking giant regarding third-party access to its content.

Three states -- Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York -- also have opened probes into the matter.