Fallout over Cambridge Analytica's harvesting of data from 50M Facebook users A consulting firm that once worked for the presidential campaigns of Ted Cruz and Donald Trump secretly collected the personal data for millions of Facebook users with the intent of using that information to influence the 2016 U.S. election. Sam Biddle, a technology reporter for The Intercept, explains what this means for Facebook users and what the tech giant can do to prevent this breach of trust from happening again.