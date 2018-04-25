Facebook reports strong earnings despite privacy scandal

People keep flocking to Facebook and the social network keeps raking in money by selling them ads, privacy scandals or not.

That's the takeaway from Facebook (FB)'s earnings for the first three months of the year. Revelations that millions of users had their data breached, reported in the last two weeks of the period, seem to have had little effect on user growth or ad spending.

The world's biggest social network added about 50 million users in the first quarter. It reported 1.45 billion users who visit the site daily and 2.2 billion monthly users. Advertising revenue soared 50 percent, to nearly $12 billion.

The strong numbers show that the various scandals scandals plaguing the company—from fake news to data leaks to accusations of censorship — have yet to affect its bottom line.

"So far the damage from Cambridge appears contained although this will be a long 3-6 months ahead to steer through this storm," Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH insights, wrote in a note.

The results cover the period that ended March 30. The Cambridge Analytica scandal broke two weeks earlier, meaning the full effect of the fallout may not be reflected. However, other reports indicate that advertisers were not scared away.

"The strength continues, and we're certainly not seeing impact from Cambridge Analytica," said Aaron Goldman, chief marketing officer at 4C Insights, a marketing technology company. "We looked week over week in the last two weeks of March, and we didn't see anything in [reduced] growth."