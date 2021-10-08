Facebook and Instagram experience second outage in a week

Facebook and other Facebook-owned properties, including Instagram and WhatsApp, are experiencing outages for the second time this week. Some users remain unable to log in or post photos, but Instagram says the outage has been resolved.

"Things have been fixed, and everything should be back to normal now," Instagram tweeted Friday. "thank you for bearing with us (and for all the memes this week)"

Reports from DownDetector.com show users first began having issues with the trio of apps around 2 p.m. EST. The outage appears to be widespread, with users unable to load their apps or post photos.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook tweeted earlier Friday. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

The outage is Facebook's second technical difficulty this week. On Monday, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users also reported outages. Facebook said the outage, which lasted six hours, was caused by a networking issue, which kept internal technology from communicating with each other.

Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook, lost $6 billion on Monday, along with other big tech stocks, according to Forbes. The company itself slid almost 5% after a Facebook whistleblower sat down for an exclusive interview with "60 Minutes." In the interview, which aired Sunday night, the whistleblower claimed Facebook is aware that misinformation is highlighted and spread on its platforms. Facebook has denied the allegation.

Facebook did not immediately respond to CBS News' additional request for comment.