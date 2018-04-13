Sunday: Kaine

Friday night, President Trump unleashed a long-anticipated military strike on Syria. Retaliation for a chemical attack last weekend, the joint "precision strikes" with British and French forces targeted the regime's "chemical weapons capabilities."

President Trump had mulled the decision for days after a fiery threat earlier this week of a "big price to pay" for an "atrocious" attack by "Animal Assad."

Some of the president's advisers had urged caution, citing the risk of runaway conflict with Syria and Russia. Some in Congress also disputed the administration's claim that they had the legal authority to strike Syria, arguing a new war powers authorization would be required. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, introduced a reauthorization last year and have continued to push for such congressional action.

Late Thursday, Washington was also rocked by revelations from James Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty," set to be released next week. The former FBI director intermingled sharply personal attacks with new details of his interactions with the White House, describing the president as "untethered to the truth" and "ego driven."

President Trump fired back in tweets Friday morning, calling Comey an "untruthful slime ball" who "should be prosecuted" for leaks. Later Friday he also pardoned "Scooter" Libby, a former adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, whom counsel to the president Kellyanne Conway described as a victim of a "special counsel run amok."

New court filings Friday from federal prosecutors revealed new details around an investigation into Michael Cohen, personal attorney to President Trump. The FBI raid, decried by the president as a "witch hunt," likely seized sensitive communications with the Trump campaign and records of payments to adult film star Stephanie Clifford.

Also this week, CIA Director Mike Pompeo underwent tough questions over his nomination to become the next secretary of state. He faces an uphill battle, likely needing the support of skeptical Democrats, including Sen. Tim Kaine, for his confirmation.

And a long-anticipated report critical of fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was released Friday afternoon. The president welcomed the findings by the Department of Justice watchdog, tweeting McCabe "LIED! LIED! LIED!"

CBS News Foreign Correspondent Seth Doane reports from Damascus, Syria.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, member of the Senate's armed services and foreign relations committees.

And for perspective and analysis, we'll turn as always to our expert panel, this week with:

Molly Ball, TIME



Ben Domenech, The Federalist



Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent



Margaret Talev, Bloomberg



