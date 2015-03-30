Face in the News: Germanwings crash, Iran talks, 2016 presidential race

By: Katherine Iorio

Washington (CBS News) - Now that investigators have determined that Germanwings flight 9525 was deliberately taken down by the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, who was reportedly receiving treatment for suicidal tendencies that should have prevented him from being in the cockpit that day, US flyers ask if that could happen here.

Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, CBS News Aviation and Safety Expert, told "Face The Nation" host Bob Schieffer that "we must do everything we can to prevent it from happening here."

"In the United States, pilots have to undergo an FAA medical examination every year if they're under 40 and every six months if they're older than 40. And we have to disclose every medical condition that might affect our fitness to fly. Not to do so makes us subject to severe penalties," Sullenberger said.

But the other major news is the volatile situation in the Middle East, where U.S. policy is being tested from all sides in many different battles. While still trying to negotiate a deal with Iran to curb their nuclear program, the US is aligned with Iranian-backed militia fighting ISIS in Iraq. Meanwhile, in Yemen, we are united with Saudi Arabia against Iranian-backed rebels who are trying to topple the government there.

The Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, Adel Al-Jubeir, said that when it comes to the Iranian nuclear deal "everybody wants a deal, but everybody wants a good deal."

"We have been assured by the United States... that the deal that they intend to negotiate would prevent Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb. It would close all paths leading to an atomic bomb. It will limit substantially Iran's ability to do research and enrich," Al-Jubeir said.

The military campaign led by the Saudis in Yemen is aimed at restoring stability in Yemen, but is seen as being a check on growing Iranian influence through the Persian Gulf.

Senate Intelligence Committee chair, Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, said, "We're on the verge of a civil war" in Yemen because the ten Arab partners won't allow Iran to take a foothold in Yemen.

"We call them Houthis, but this is Iran. They have financed them. They have consulted them. They have sent weapons. And the fact is that the Gulf states, this coalition will not stand by and see that presence seeded there," Burr said. "But they're a little bit bewildered as to how we can really consult with the Iranians in Iraq, especially the way they treat U.S. forces there."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told "Face The Nation" that he is for a "good deal" when it comes to Iran if we can get one. But he still thinks it's unclear what that final deal will look like.

"I would be in favor of a good deal because the alternative is we passed new sanctions, which I would support. We hope to keep the Europeans together if we're lucky. And we wait for that additional economic pressure to bring Iran back to the table and get a better deal," Schiff said. "The problem is, that may take years. And they may get to Israel's red line or our own before that time comes. So, the alternative is also dangerous. But I'm trying to keep my powder dry."

The new CBS News poll on the 2016 presidential race was released, which suggests the Republican race is wide-open.

Former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee who sits near the top of the new poll, told Bob Schieffer a decision has yet to be made about running for 2016's Presidential election.

He also said, "If someone can capture both the blue-collar working-class Republicans, the conservatives, many of them even union members, as well as evangelicals, there's real pathway to the nomination."

And finally, today's opening of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, being dedicated to the Democratic "liberal lion" of the Senate, Sen. Ted Kennedy.

In the historic Senate hearing room where he crafted so much of the legislation that became law, four of his long-time colleagues gathered to remember the late Massachusetts Senator: Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D- Maryland, Former Democratic Sen. Chris Dodd, Former Republican Sen. Olympia Snowe and Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona.

McCain said Kennedy always kept his word - even if it was difficult - and found a way to work across the aisle despite much verbal jousting on the Senate floor.

"Oh we had some of the great bouts, and yet, I remember one time we had a huge fight...and afterwards we were walking off the floor and he put his arm around me and he said, 'We really did a good one that time, didn't we John?"' McCain said.

