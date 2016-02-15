Face in the News: Donald Trump, Marco Rubio and Bernie Sanders appear on "Face the Nation;" The Latest CBS News Battleground Tracker

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - After the heated GOP Debate in Greenville, South Carolina moderated by "Face the Nation" host, John Dickerson, Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), continued to launch attacks against fellow Republican presidential candidates. Trump also elaborated on his criticism of President George W. Bush and the Iraq war. During Sunday's broadcast, Sen. Marco Rubio asserted that the Senate would not pass any nomination that President Obama makes to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, after his sudden death on Saturday. On the Democratic aisle, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) appeared on the show and criticized Republicans in the Senate for announcing their refusal to work with the President in nominating a replacement for Antonin Scalia.

During Saturday night's debate moderator, John Dickerson, asked Trump about a statement he made in 2008, calling for President George W. Bush to be impeached. When asked about his statement again on Sunday's broadcast, Trump criticized the 43rd president on his choice to start a war in Iraq.

"The war in Iraq has been a disaster. It started the chain of events that leads now to the migration, maybe the destruction of Europe. He started the war in Iraq. Am I supposed to be a big fan?" Trump asked. Trump also blamed Bush for the election of President Barack Obama saying, "We also had an economic collapse at the end of his term. That economic collapse gave us Barack Obama. Without that collapse, we wouldn't have had Barack Obama."

Saturday night's GOP Debate in Greenville, South Carolina, also saw many of the Republican candidates taking the gloves off and attacking each other personally. Trump engaged in a heated exchange with his Republican rival, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and continued the attacks into Sunday's broadcast of "Face the Nation."

"He's a nasty guy." Trump said of the Texas senator. "He consistently lies. What he did to Ben Carson was a disgrace. What he did with the voter violation form - which is a fraud - is a disgrace. And you can't do that. You can't hold up all of these values and hold up the bible and then lie."

Also appearing on the show was Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), who also attacked Cruz, agreeing with Trump that the Texas senator has been lying on the campaign trail.

"In the last couple of weeks, he [Cruz] has really exhibited this very troubling tendency to say things that just aren't true. Just making things up." The junior senator from Florida said. Rubio called Cruz "someone who's willing to say or do anything to win an election, even if it's not true," and stated that, "We all want to win, but you can't just make things up."

After the sudden death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Republican Senators have vowed not to vote for any nomination made by President Barack Obama. During Sunday morning's broadcast, Sen. Rubio reaffirmed his position.

"He [Obama] can nominate someone, the Senate's not moving forward on it until after the election." Rubio said and added that, "This is a lifetime appointment, this is not a law you can reverse, this is not a policy you can undue."

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) weighed in on the Republican members of the Senate refusal to allow the President a chance to nominate a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia, calling it an "unprecedented level of Republican obstructionism."

"The Constitution of the United States of America provides that the President appoints, nominates a Supreme Court Justice and then the Senate holds hearings and deliberations and votes on whether or not to approve that nomination. The idea that Republicans want to deny the President of the United States his basic Constitutional right is beyond my comprehension." Sanders said.

When Dickerson asked what power the Democrats had to stop this from happening, as Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, Sanders said, "The main leverage that we have is rallying the American people." The Vermont senator added that, "we cannot allow, the Republican majority in the Senate to deny the President his basic Constitutional right."

Finally, CBS News' Elections Director Anthony Salvanto appeared on the show to give the latest results for the CBS News' Battleground Tracker. On the Republican side Salvanto showed Donald Trump being up by a significant amount and Ted Cruz following him. The Republican who made the biggest stride was Ohio Governor, John Kasich, rising from 2% to 9%.

On The Democratic side, Salvanto saw that even as Sanders continues to beat Democratic frontrunner and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton in the honest and trustworthy categories, Hillary Clinton is still up by a large amount in South Carolina, in particular with the African- American vote.

