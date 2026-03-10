JetBlue ground stop lifted soon after it began

Shortly after all JetBlue flights were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration due to what the agency said was a JetBlue request, the carrier said early Tuesday that the ground stop was over.

"A brief system outage has been resolved and we have resumed operations," JetBlue told CBS News in a statement.

The FAA also said the ground stop had been canceled.

Flight tracking website Flightaware.com showed two JetBlue canceled flights and 155 delays for Monday and none for Tuesday as of 2:40 a.m. EDT. The ground stop was over by then. It wasn't clear how many, if any of Monday's delays and cancelations were due to the ground stop.

JetBlue is headquartered in New York City and its flagship terminal is at the city's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In the past, the FAA has issued ground stops for IT outages and security threats, among other reasons.