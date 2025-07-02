FAA says part of Delta wing flap found on Raleigh driveway

A missing wing flap from a Delta Air Lines jet was found in the driveway of a Raleigh, North Carolina, home after the plane landed Tuesday night at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA confirmed to CBS News that the part found in the driveway was a piece of a wing flap that belonged to Delta Flight No. 3247, a Boeing 737-900, which departed from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International and landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

"Delta Air Lines informed the FAA that an inspection of Flight 3247, after it landed safely Tuesday night at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, revealed part of a wing flap was missing," the FAA said Wednesday in a statement. "The FAA determined the part found on a driveway in Raleigh is from that aircraft and is investigating."

The part was found in the driveway of a Raleigh home Wednesday morning after a caller reported an airplane piece blocking a driveway, according to CBS affiliate WNCN-TV.

There were six crew members and 109 passengers onboard the aircraft, a Delta spokesperson said. No injuries were reported. The flight departed and landed late due to a thunderstorm.

"After the aircraft landed safely, it was observed that a portion of the left wing's trailing edge flap was not in place," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News. "Delta is fully supporting retrieval efforts and will cooperate with investigations as nothing is more important than safety."