17-year-old Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez dies while training with her twin sister

Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez of Tunisia has died in a training incident, the IOC announced on Monday. She was 17.

Guezguez was training with her twin sister Sarra alongside their national team on Sunday when their boat capsized due to strong winds. Eya died while Sarra survived.

Tunisian Olympic Committee President Mehrez Boussayan told local media that the sisters' coach was alongside them in a speedboat at the time, the BBC reported.

رئيس اللجنة الدولية الأولمبية توماس باخ ينعى وفاة فقيدة الرياضة التونسية البطلة الشابة لرياضة الأشرعة آية ڨزڨز Le président du CIO Thomas Bach "choqué" par le décès de la jeune Eya Guezguez Posted by Comité National Olympique Tunisien - CNOT on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The coach reportedly managed to help Sarra escape the tangled rigging before locating Eya and attempting CPR, the BBC reported. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Together, the sisters competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year in 49er FX and finished 21st.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he was shocked by the news.

"She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation," Bach said.

"Eya Guezguez's participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia."

The Tunisian Olympic Committee released a statement, saying: "May God have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal rest in paradise, and grant her family and relatives and the entire sports family a beautiful patience and solace."