Worker missing after explosion at chemical facility in Newburyport, Massachusetts

Newburyport explosion leaves one worker missing at pharmaceutical manufacturing company Newburyport explosion leaves one worker missing at pharmaceutical manufacturing company 01:59

A worker is missing after an explosion at a chemical facility in Massachusetts early Thursday morning, CBS Boston reported.

Firefighters were called to Seqens, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Newburyport, at about 12:45 a.m., the fire department said. When they arrived, they found an industrial-sized vat that had been inside the building was now about 30 feet away in a parking lot.

The fire department said there were five workers in the building at the time of the explosion. Four were taken to a hospital, treated and released. The fifth worker has not been found yet.

An industrial-sized vat that had been inside the Seqens building landed about 30 feet away in a parking lot. CBS Boston

The explosion caused major structural damage to the building so firefighters and technical rescue crews haven't been able to go inside. The Coast Guard sent in their helicopter to help in the search.

Authorities said there's no danger to people who live in the area. There's no word yet on what caused the explosion.

This isn't the first fire at this facility. Three years ago, there were six explosions that tore through the roof of the building. No one was hurt in that incident. The deputy fire chief at the time said the roof is designed to blow open to relieve any pressure that builds up. At the time, the company believed it was a mechanical issue from a steam line that caused those explosions.

According to the company's website, Seqens has more than two decades of experience in chemical manufacturing and has two locations in Massachusetts.