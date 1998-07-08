Ex-Union Chief Eagleson Released

Alan Eagleson walked out of jail for good Tuesday after serving six months of an 18-month sentence for fraud.

Eagleson, on day parole since May, left the minimum-security Mimico Correctional Centre west of Toronto for the last time early this morning.

Eagleson smiled but made no comment to reporters as he strode briskly from the jail and got into a waiting vehicle.

As a condition of his release, he will have to report to a probation officer for one year, and is forbidden to leave the province during that year.

Eagleson, 65, a former player agent and founder of the NHL Players' Association, pleaded guilty in Boston last Jan. 6 to three counts of fraud and theft involving players' insurance premiums. He was fined $1 million.

A day later, he pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud here and agreed to an 18-month jail term. Those charges involved skimming Canada Cup advertising and tournament money from Labatts, Hockey Canada and the players' association.

While on day parole Eagleson worked as an office manager in a sheet metal factory.

He has been disbarred as a lawyer and stripped of his Order of Canada. He also resigned from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

