Fugitive ex-police officer suspected of killing the mothers of his children is arrested in Portugal

Portuguese police have arrested a former French police officer suspected of killing his partner and his ex-girlfriend after kidnapping them and their children.

Cedric Prizzon, a one-time member of the Paris police and a former rugby league youth international, is also a fathers' rights activist who had been involved in a bitter public custody battle with his former partner.

He had been stripped of his custody rights and had already been already convicted of harassing his former partner, after he illegally took their son to Spain for several weeks in 2021.

Portuguese police said they found "two bodies buried... in an isolated place" late Wednesday, a day after stopping the 42-year-old Prizzon in a car near Meda in the north of the country with his two children, a 12-year-old boy oand an 18-month-old baby girl.

Officers found a pump-action shotgun, fake documents and number plates, and about $20,000 in cash in the vehicle, the National Republican Guard (GNR) said in a statement on social media, which included a photo of the seized items.

Cedric Prizzon, suspected of kidnapping and a double-homicide, leaves Vila Nova de Foz Coa court in Foz Coa, Guarda, Portugal, on March 26, 2026. POOL /AFP via Getty Images

Portuguese police said that the two found bodies were of the "partner and ex-partner" of the suspect, but that "procedures to identify the victims and consolidate the evidence are ongoing." The High Council for the Judiciary on Thursday identified the victims as Audry Cavalier and Angela Cadillac, the Reuters news agency reported.

A court in Vila Nova de Foz Coa, not far from where Prizzon was detained, remanded him in custody on Thursday evening after several hours of questioning.

He is suspected of aggravated homicide, desecrating a corpse and kidnapping, judicial officials said.

The two children are to be returned to France, authorities said.

A judge prohibited Prizzon from contacting the two children, "including telephone, social media, email, written messages, or through third parties," Reuters reported.

"Unhinged"

French police have been hunting Prizzon since the women disappeared from their homes in the Aveyron area of south-central France last week.

The search for the powerfully built rugby prop forward began after his former partner disappeared on Friday.

The 40-year-old did not show up for work in an insurance company and her son was not at school.

Prizzon, his new partner, aged 26, and their baby daughter were also missing from their home in the nearby village of Savignac.

Detectives quickly suspected that Prizzon was behind the abductions.

As part of a bitter battle against his ex-partner over their son, Prizzon had mounted a campaign against her on social media, accusing her of endangering their child.

He also took part in protests along with other fathers who had lost custody of their children.

Locals in the two villages where the women lived were horrified by their deaths.

One woman in her 60s told AFP that although she thought Prizzon was "unhinged," she "thought he would never go so far."