Ex accused of killing mom of four, dumping her body in garbage can

CLEVELAND - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland has had his bond set at $1 million.

35-year-old Yaphet Bradley was arrested in Cleveland last Friday following a brief manhunt, reports CBS affiliate WOIO. His bond was set Monday in Cleveland Heights Municipal Court in suburban Cleveland. Bradley is charged with aggravated murder, corpse abuse and tampering with evidence in 31-year-old Miriam Johnson's death. Court officials say Bradley didn't enter a plea.

WOIO

Bradley's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Police already arrested 24-year-old Calvin Young of Cleveland for tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, the station reports.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office says Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to her torso, arms and legs.

Johnson's body was discovered on March 22 outside a vacant home in Cleveland Heights, a month after she was reported missing. Investigators believe she was killed around February 26, according to WOIO.

In a statement to the press last week, Miriam's brother Nathan Johnson said his family is grateful to those who have been investigating her murder.

"While we hope that the criminal case continues to progress, we hope that Miriam can be honored by an increase in love and compassion, and an increased awareness of those who are threatened by violence, and entrapped in abusive relationships," Johnson said.

Johnson said his sister's children are safe in the care of people who love them.