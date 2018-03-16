Trump tariffs: Europe releases list of retaliation targets

European nations want exemptions from proposed tariffs on the steel and aluminum they export to the United States. And they're ready to fight back if they have to pay.

On Friday, the European Union made public a 10-page list of possible targets. The extensive lineup includes an array of agricultural products, including rice and tobacco, automobiles and motorcycles, whiskey, paper products, shoes and blue jeans.

President Donald Trump first announced plans to impose sweeping tariffs on March 1, and later said he would exempt Canada and Mexico while the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was being negotiated. He also said other countries could apply for exemptions, but it's unclear which counties will ultimately pay.

The EU list includes politically charged targets, including bourbon, a key product of Kentucky, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The EU stated that it is not looking to inflame a trade war, saying it would abide by World Trade Organization rules.

"To avoid exacerbating matters, the EU response must be firm, but proportionate and stay in line with international law," a news release issued earlier this week by Members of the European Parliament said.