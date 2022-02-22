Live

Watch CBS News

Illinois man held on $1 million bail for alleged anti-gay attack

/ CBS/AP

Hate crimes in U.S. rise to highest levels in decades
Hate crimes in U.S. rise to highest levels in... 00:41

A 19-year-old man has been held on $1 million bail after an alleged anti-gay attack that sent the victim to the hospital. Decatur police allege Ethan Dickerson restrained and hit the victim repeatedly with a pipe wrench Thursday at a Decatur home. 

dickerson.jpg
  Ethan Dickerson WCIA-TV

Authorities said Dickerson allegedly threatened to kill the victim in a homophobic rant, according to The (Decatur) Herald & Review.

"'You know why I have to do this. ... You're gay.  ... You're evil ... I'm going to kill you,'" a police affidavit quoted Dickerson telling the victim, the Herald & Review reported.

Dickerson faced preliminary charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, home invasion, and a hate crime. The charges will be reviewed by the state's attorney's office.

Police found the victim in the kitchen with multiple lacerations on the head an a "significant" amount of blood loss. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries that required stitches.

Dickerson appeared in court Friday morning for a bond hearing, CBS affiliate WCIA-TV reported.

It was immediately unclear if Dickerson had an attorney. A listed phone number for him could not be located Sunday.

Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on February 22, 2022 / 6:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.