Trump rallies in Iowa after making ethanol regulation changes

President Trump is holding a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tuesday evening to support Republican candidates and tout his administration's policies supporting ethanol production, a major industry in the state. Earlier in the day, he promised a "big announcement" for the rally.

The president announced Tuesday that he has directed the Environmental Protection Agency to allow year-round use of fuel with 15 percent ethanol, or E15. Currently, E15 is banned during the summer months, due to concerns that it contributes to air pollution. This could be a political boon for rural corn-producing states such as Iowa. Farmers in the state had been hurting due to the president's trade policies, although a recent agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada has helped to ease concerns. Mr. Trump is expected to discuss how new regulations on E15 and his trade deals are helping Iowa in his rally.

How to watch the Trump Rally in Iowa

What: President Trump "Make America Great Again" Rally



President Trump "Make America Great Again" Rally Where: Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa



Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa When: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Live stream: CBSN Live stream in player above

The president met with Republican members of Congress from corn-producing states to make his announcement on E15 Tuesday afternoon, including Rep. David Young. Young is vulnerable to losing his district to Democrat Cindy Axne, and his seat is rated a "toss up" by the CBS News Battleground Tracker. Mr. Trump is set to campaign for him and for Gov. Kim Reynolds

The rally comes the day after Mr. Trump confirmed new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Mr. Trump also accepted the resignation of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday.