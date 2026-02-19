Eric Dane, "Grey's Anatomy" star diagnosed with ALS, dies at 53

Eric Dane, the actor best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on the hit medical series "Grey's Anatomy," has died at the age of 53, his family announced Thursday.

In April 2025, Dane announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," his family said in a statement provided to CBS News. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," his family continued. "He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Actor Eric Dane is photographed at the St. Regis in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 30, 2025. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Along with his long run on "Grey's Anatomy," Dane was a prolific actor with dozens of credits dating back to the early 1990s, including roles in television shows including "Euphoria" and "Charmed," and films such as 2006's "X-Men: Last Stand" and 2010's "Burlesque."

He is survived by his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters.

ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease — named after the New York Yankees player — impacts the nervous system and affects the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. It worsens over time, and its cause is unknown. About 1 in 300 Americans are affected by ALS, the ALS Association told CBS News in 2023. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the life expectancy following an ALS diagnosis is three to five years.

At the time of his ALS announcement last year, Dane said he planned to continue acting, and in a virtual panel in December, he said it was "imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don't feel like my life is about me anymore."

Dane was born on Nov. 9, 1972, and raised in California. His father, a Navy man, died of a gunshot wound when he was 7. After high school, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, landing guest roles on shows like "Saved by the Bell," "Married...With Children" and "Charmed," and one season of the short-lived medical drama "Gideon's Crossing."

His big break arrived in the mid-2000s, when he was cast as Dr. Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," a role he would play from 2006 until 2012 and reprise in 2021. In 2019, he did a complete 180 and became Cal Jacobs, a troubled married man, in HBO's provocative drama "Euphoria," a role he continued in up until his death.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane's passing," an HBO spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. "He was incredibly talented and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Sam Levinson, creator of "Euphoria," said in a statement he was "heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric."

"Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift," Levinson said. "Eric's family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing."

Dane also starred as Tom Chandler, the captain of a U.S. Navy destroyer at sea after a global catastrophe wiped out most of the world's population, in the TNT drama "The Last Ship." In 2017, production was halted as Dane battled depression.

Dane became an advocate for ALS awareness, speaking at a news conference in Washington on health insurance prior authorization.

"Some of you may know me from TV shows, such as 'Grey's Anatomy,' which I play a doctor. But I am here today to speak briefly as a patient battling ALS," he said in June 2025. In September of that year, the ALS Network named Dane the recipient of their advocate of the year award, recognizing his commitment to raising awareness and support for people living with ALS.

A memoir by Dane is scheduled to be published later this year: "Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments."

"I want to capture the moments that shaped me — the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted — so that if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart," Dane said in a statement around the book's announcement. "If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling."