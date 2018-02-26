Ensa Cosby, daughter of Bill Cosby, dead at 44

Ensa Cosby, daughter of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, has died at 44. A spokesperson for the Cosby family confirmed that Ensa died recently from renal disease, and thanked people for their prayers.

Ensa's name was in the news last year when she stood up for her father amid sexual assault allegations. She and her two sisters, Erinn and Evin, spoke out and said they believed their father became a target because of his race.

Ensa said in an audio statement last May on Michael Smerconish's Sirius XM show, "My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others."

She added, "I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him, and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal."

Ensa's brother, Ennis Cosby, was murdered in 1997 in a failed robbery attempt; his murderer confessed to the crime. Camille Cosby, the wife of Bill, wrote an essay at the time for USA Today, blaming American society for teaching Mikhail Markhasev, her son's killer, to hate black people through various forms of racism.