Engine failure ruled out in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Federal investigators have ruled out engine failure as a possible cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter and seven others. But they're still looking at pilot error and weather as possible factors.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday said nearly all of the significant components of the helicopter were found and the wreckage was located around 127 feet from the point of impact. The helicopter did not have a black box.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were on their way to a basketball game when the helicopter went down in Los Angeles on January 26. They were flying in foggy conditions at the time.

The report was released the same day that Bryant's wife, Vanessa, announced that there will be a public celebration of life on February 24 for her late husband and daughter.

