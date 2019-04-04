Las Vegas shooting survivor's employer told him to "suck it up" and "get over it," lawsuit claims

A Connecticut man who survived the Las Vegas mass shooting — and saw his father-in-law gunned down in front of him — was pushed out of his job after an owner of the company told him to "suck it up" and "get it over it," he claims in a lawsuit.

Charles Giampaolo was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after surviving the massacre at a country music festival in October 2017, according to the lawsuit filed in Torrington Superior Court on Tuesday. He was not injured in the shooting, but his father-in-law Kurt Von Tillow was among the 58 people killed. The aunt and cousin of Giampaolo's wife were also shot and wounded.

Giampaolo returned to his job at Elevator Service Co. Inc. less than three weeks after the rampage, which was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He had worked there since 2015, executing maintenance and repair contracts. Before the shooting, he was recognized with a promotion and hefty commissions, according to the complaint.

After the attack, Giampaolo said he suffered from insomnia and nightmares, and he had a panic attack at a work event with loud music and a crowd of nearly 800 people.

His bosses started making him "miserable" after he revealed his PTSD diagnosis, the suit says. Managers said he was acting "different" and showing a "bad attitude," and mocked him for leaving work to attend weekly therapy sessions. One manager, who is the daughter of the owners, allegedly said Giampaolo was walking around with a "God complex." He was also stripped of managerial duties and saw his commissions reduced several times without explanation, the suit claims.

The company's co-owner, Steve Roth, allegedly told Giampaolo to "suck it up." The complaint says Roth told Giampaolo, "October has come and gone, you need to get over it."

After a dispute over commissions, Giampaolo was asked to leave the office. In an email, which is quoted in the lawsuit, Roth said it was due to his "unruliness, insubordination and threatening demeanor."

Giampaolo replied: "Your lack of empathy for me and my family has been noted. Never once have you asked how I am. How am I doing or have just pulled me off to the side and asked if I needed to talk. Instead you attack me where it hurts the most. My pockets."

Giampaolo was demoted in April 2018. Roth's wife Linda, who is also a co-owner, compared the shooting to a breast cancer diagnosis that she had beat. She allegedly told Giampaolo during a meeting that she had "sucked it up and you should do the same." She also said he had a "personality disorder." Giampaolo walked out of the job that day.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages and covering Giampaolo's attorney fees.

Elevator Service Co. Inc., Roth and his attorney did not immediately return requests for comment from CBS News.