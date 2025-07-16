Emma Watson banned from driving for 6 months after she was caught speeding

"Harry Potter" actress Emma Watson was banned from driving for six months Wednesday after she was caught speeding last year.

Watson, 35, who played Hermione Granger, the friend of boy wizard Potter in the hugely popular movie franchise, was banned for driving 38 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone in southeastern Banbury last July. She had been driving her blue Audi.

Watson did not attend her hearing Wednesday, at which she was fined £1,044, or about $1,400. BBC News reports that the court heard that Watson already had nine points on her license before the July incident.

Watson has been studying at Oxford University. Her lawyer told the court that although she was a student, "she is in a position to pay the fine."

Emma Watson at The Soho House Awards held at Dumbo House on Sept. 7, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Another "Harry Potter" actress was also temporarily banned from driving Wednesday after she went over the speed limit.

Zoe Wanamaker, 76, who played Quidditch teacher Madame Hooch in "Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone," was banned for six months after she was caught driving 46 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone of the M4 motorway in southeastern Berkshire last August.

The cases were dealt with separately by a lower magistrates court in the town of High Wycombe. Wanamaker also did not attend her hearing.

