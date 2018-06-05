Cops: Infant abducted by sex offender father found safe after Amber Alert

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- A Virginia infant who police say was abducted by her father, a registered sex offender, has been found safe, according to Danville, Virginia police. Seven-month-old Emma Grace Kenned's father, Carl Ray Kennedy, has been arrested, police say.

BREAKING UPDATE: Investigators say Emma Grace Kennedy is being evaluated at a hospital and she appears to be in good... Posted by WFMY News 2 on Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Carl Kennedy was arrested in Randleman, North Carolina. CBS affiliate WFMY reports the girl is being evaluated at a hospital and appears to be in good health.

Kennedy allegedly assaulted the girl's mother while armed with a knife Sunday at a Kwik Mart in Danville, Va., before fleeing in a car with the infant.

The girl's mother described the assault and abduction to CBS affiliate WNCT. She said she tried to keep Kennedy from leaving with the girl.

"He tried to stab me, I dodged it, he busted my lip," Kristen Murphy told WNCT. "He got into the backseat, grabbed our daughter."

Danville police

Surveillance images released by Danville police showed Kennedy running with the child towards a car.

Police said at a press conference they got a tip that Kennedy was in a hotel with the girl Tuesday in North Carolina, where he is registered as a sex offender. Danville police, local authorities in North Carolina along with the U.S. Marshals and U.S. Secret Service surrounded the hotel and took Kennedy into custody without incident.

Danville police say the child's mother has been notified she is safe.