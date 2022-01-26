Elton John postpones several Texas shows after testing positive for COVID-19

Sir Elton John is rescheduling his Dallas shows after testing positive for COVID-19, the star wrote on Instagram Tuesday. He had just started back on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour last week.

"It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," he wrote.

Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on January 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ERIKA GOLDRING / Getty Images

He said those who had tickets to the shows, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday night at Dallas' American Airlines Center, will be contacted soon.

The music icon added that he's fully vaccinated and boosted and expects to be able to perform at his scheduled show in Arkansas this weekend.

"As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can't wait to see you soon!"

John had just restarted his tour last week, after he had to halt his tour during the pandemic and again for hip surgery. Days before he took the stage in New Orleans, he spoke with CBS News senior culture correspondent Anthony Mason.

"I haven't played for two years," he told Mason. "I think it feels strange for everybody who's a performer. I've been to a couple of shows, and the audience go nuts. So I'm looking forward to it from that point of view and I hope I'm not too rusty, that's it."

The announcement comes just days after fellow British superstar Adele announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency due to delivery delays and COVID-related issues.