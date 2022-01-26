Live

Watch CBS News

Elton John postpones several Texas shows after testing positive for COVID-19

By Sophie Reardon

/ CBS News

Sir Elton John is rescheduling his Dallas shows after testing positive for COVID-19, the star wrote on Instagram Tuesday. He had just started back on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour last week.

"It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," he wrote.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - New Orleans, LA
Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on January 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ERIKA GOLDRING / Getty Images

He said those who had tickets to the shows, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday night at Dallas' American Airlines Center, will be contacted soon.

The music icon added that he's fully vaccinated and boosted and expects to be able to perform at his scheduled show in Arkansas this weekend.

"As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can't wait to see you soon!"

John had just restarted his tour last week, after he had to halt his tour during the pandemic and again for hip surgery. Days before he took the stage in New Orleans, he spoke with CBS News senior culture correspondent Anthony Mason.

"I haven't played for two years," he told Mason. "I think it feels strange for everybody who's a performer. I've been to a couple of shows, and the audience go nuts. So I'm looking forward to it from that point of view and I hope I'm not too rusty, that's it." 

The announcement comes just days after fellow British superstar Adele announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency due to delivery delays and COVID-related issues.

Sophie Reardon
sophie-reardon.jpg

Sophie Reardon is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at sophie.reardon@viacomcbs.com

First published on January 25, 2022 / 3:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.