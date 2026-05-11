Elon Musk and other CEOs among Trump's U.S. delegation heading to China

Washington — Billionaire and former Trump administration official Elon Musk will be among the high-powered business leaders who will be a part of the U.S. delegation to China this week, according to a list of names from a White House official.

President Trump is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for a high-stakes meeting as uncertainty over the war with Iran roils global oil markets and supply chains. Musk and other business leaders in the U.S. delegation have significant business interests in China.

Others in the delegation include:

Apple's Tim Cook



BlackRock's Larry Fink



Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman



Boeing's Kelly Ortberg



Goldman Sachs' David Solomon



Meta's Dina Powell McCormick



Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra



Qualcomm's Christiano Amon



Illumina's Jacob Thaysen



Mastercard's Michael Miebach



Visa's Ryan McInerney



Cargill's Brian Sikes



Citi's Jane Fraser



Cisco's Chuck Robbins



Coherent's Jim Anderson



GE Aerospace's H. Lawrence Culp



Mr. Trump on Monday said he plans to talk about economic and energy matters.

"I have a great relationship with President Xi," the president told reporters in the Oval Office. "We're doing a lot of business, but it's smart business. We used to be taken advantage of for years with our previous presidents. And now we're doing great with China. We make a lot of money with China."

The president delayed his trip to China due to the war with Iran. On Monday, Mr. Trump blasted the Iranians' response to a U.S. proposal to bring the war to an end, calling it "unacceptable" and "garbage." He also said the ongoing ceasefire is "unbelievably weak" and "on life support."