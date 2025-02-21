Elon Musk's private security detail deputized by U.S. Marshals Service, sources say

Members of Elon Musk's private security detail have been deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service, granting them certain rights and protections of federal law enforcement agents, four sources familiar with the move confirmed to CBS News Thursday.

The move comes after several people within Musk's orbit relayed a heightened concern about safety for the tech billionaire, including several death threats in recent weeks.

The Tesla CEO turned Trump adviser referenced that concern while on stage at a conservative gathering outside Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

"President Bukele from El Salvador, who managed to put in prison like a hundred thousand murderous thugs, and he called me," Musk recounted to activists gathered at the Conservative Political Action Conference. "'I am worried about your security,'" he said the Central American leader told him. "I'm like, 'Dude, you are worried about my security?'"

"It's not enormous," Musk added of his security detail. "Maybe it should be bigger."

Musk was tapped by President Trump to head the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Since Mr. Trump took office last month Musk's team has gone about slashing thousands of federal positions across numerous agencies. DOGE has also stoked controversy by seeking access to sensitive government data.

In a statement late Thursday, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi referred CBS News to DOGE's communications office.

"While we are not able to comment on the specifics of our protective operations, Secret Service protocols strictly prohibit private security services from being armed within the Treasury Building, Eisenhower Executive Office Building or the White House," Guglielmi said in a statement.

The U.S. Marshals Service routinely deputizes police. During President Trump's inauguration, 4,000 officers from outside of Washington, D.C. — across 178 different law enforcement and police agencies — were sworn in and deputized by the U.S. Marshals to assist in protection of the nation's capital.

However, the move to deputize private security officers, who are not sworn law enforcement officials, is considered unorthodox, raising eyebrows among officials familiar with the move.

It was not immediately apparent what authorities Musk's team would be granted, but special deputies are typically permitted to carry weapons on federal grounds and carry out arrests.

CBS News has reached out to the White House, Justice Department and U.S. Marshals Service for comment. CNN was first to report the news.

It remains unclear why the White House did not issue Musk Secret Service protection. The agency could technically assign a protective detail to anyone with an executive order from Mr. Trump. Along with the president, vice president and first and second families, Secret Service also provides protection to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, among other top White House officials.

The U.S. Marshals are responsible for protecting more than 2,700 sitting judges and approximately 30,300 federal prosecutors and court officials, along with members of the public who visit and work in federal courthouses nationwide. Among those under their protection is Attorney General Pam Bondi.