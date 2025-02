Elon Musk is leading a group of investors in a $97.4 billion bid to take control of OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company that operates ChatGPT.

In a post on social media, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded, "[N]o thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want," referring to the social media app Musk bought in 2022 and renamed X.

—This is a breaking news story and will be updated.