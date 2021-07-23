Ellipticals under $500 for your home gym

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Westend61

Whether you're hesitant to go back to the gym or want to save some cash by working out at home, consider investing in a home elliptical. These cardio machines allow you to select your own pacing and level of resistance, and their poles offer an upper body workout as well. Running on an elliptical is less stressful on your knees, hips and back than running on a treadmill. Many ellipticals can also be pedaled backwards, offering more of a calf and hamstring workout.

Ellipticals can easily run upward of $1,000, but we've found some reviewer-loved options from Walmart, Amazon and more for under $500 to add to your home gym. Options in this price range offer only the basics, so don't expect too many bells and whistles.

Body Rider 2-in-1 fitness machine with elliptical

Body Rider via Walmart

This elliptical and exercise bike combo comes with a monitor that displays the time, speed, distance and average calories burned. Its attached adjustable seat turns it into an exercise bike. A manual knob adjusts tension, and the machine has a 250-pound weight capacity. It's currently reduced from $250 to $175.

"My husband and I both use it every day and find it very sturdy and easy to use," reviewer Debbie says. "It took a little bit of time to put it together but I did it all by myself and only had to ask my husband a simple question to complete the assembly."

Sunny Health & Fitness advanced programmed elliptical

Sunny Health & Fitness via Amazon

For more features, pick up this elliptical with a media device holder and a backlit display that tracks speed, time, distance, calories burned, RPM, exertion (in watts) and resistance level. It offers 24 workout modes and has a 330-pound weight capacity.

"My husband and I are so happy with this elliptical," reviewer Bridget McLoughlin says. "We have a small condo, so I was worried about the space, but it really doesn't take up too much at all. It also has these little plastic sliders, so we keep it along the wall when not in use, and it's very easy to move across our wood floors so we can watch TV while we work out. It's very stable and doesn't bob or rock us around even if we're going fast."

Snode elliptical

Snode via Amazon

This elliptical has eight resistance levels and an LCD screen that displays time, speed, distance, heart rate and calories burned. A set of wheels makes the machine easy to move, and it also has a tablet holder. Its weight capacity is 265 pounds.

"It is sturdy, surprisingly so, and looks like it will last a typical home user for many years," reviewer KS says. "It is quiet enough that it won't disturb other people in the house, even if you use it in the early morning."

Normally priced at $360, this elliptical is currently on sale at Amazon for $299.

Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic elliptical

Sunny Health & Fitness via Walmart

This simple elliptical has an eight-level tension controller to customize workout difficulty. It has a digital monitor that displays time, speed, distance, calories and heart rate. It's a small machine intended for users up to 220 pounds.

"This is not a gym-quality elliptical by any means, but for the price, it offers everything I could ask for," reviewer VG says.

Schwinn A40 elliptical

Schwinn via Amazon

You're getting a deep discount on this elliptical, which is currently reduced from $599 to $370. The Schwinn A40, the company's most basic elliptical model, has seven preset programs, eight levels of resistance and an LCD console that tracks speed, time, RPM, distance, calories, and heart rate (via grip monitors). This is Schwinn's most basic elliptical model.

"I have a very expensive professional elliptical at home that I love," reviewer Rainy Paige says. "We are spending the pandemic in a different location, so I purchased the Schwinn elliptical to use for a few months. I am amazed at how well made and sturdy the machine is. I have used it almost every day, and it provides a very good workout that is comparable to my $3,000 model at home."

Normally priced at $600, the Schwinn A40 elliptical is on sale for $380 right now at Amazon.

Stamina InMotion under-the-desk elliptical

Stamina via Walmart

If you're short on space or want a more affordable option, go for half the elliptical instead with this machine. You can use it while sitting or standing and its tension is adjustable. Its monitor displays the number of strides per minute; total number of strides; exercise time; and calories burned. It supports a maximum of 250 pounds.

"I love this strider," reviewer Amar says. "I would recommend this to anyone looking to stay active while at a desk job!"

Body Power 3-in-1 exercise machine

Body Power via Amazon

If you're looking for versatility in your workouts, pick up this 3-in-1 machine that functions as an elliptical, upright bike and recumbent bike. It has an electronic console that tracks calories burned, time, speed and distance. A 28-day meal plan is included.

"It takes a bit of time to put together, but once it's all set up it's a very reliable workout machine," reviewer Jesse Vincent says. "Just as promised, it offers three types of cardio workouts in one, the computer is basic but useful, and it's sturdy and fairly portable."

This elliptical is currently on sale on Amazon for $245, reduced from $279.

Fitness Reality Ei7500XL elliptical with Bluetooth

Fitness Reality via Amazon

This Bluetooth-equipped elliptical has 24 levels of resistance and 21 pre-set workout programs. Its backlit computer displays distance, time, RPM, calories burned, speed, heart rate and exertion (in watts). It has a phone and tablet holder, plus a water bottle holder. Note its 270-pound weight capacity.

"I was surprised how sturdy it is," reviewer Diana says. "It's very affordable. It doesn't take up too much space. It took me about two hours to assemble and the instructions are not confusing at all."