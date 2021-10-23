Body of missing 5-year-old Elijah Lewis found in Massachusetts park

The body of five-year-old Elijah Lewis was found in a state park in Abington, Massachusetts, on Saturday, according to CBS Boston. The boy from Merrimack, New Hampshire, had been reported missing on October 14.

Ames Nowell State Park was closed to the public as police searched the area Saturday morning. Investigators returned to the park after beginning their search there on Friday. Police moved to the area after receiving corroborated information about the park on Thursday night.

A New Hampshire cadaver dog found the remains buried in the woods.

The manner and cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner. No one has been charged with his death at this time.

Elijah Lewis NH DOJ

"Obviously a little boy is gone. Nobody deserved to die this way and we need to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure we can get justice for this little boy," said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

"We are very saddened about this situation, about Elijah's death, and the fact that he was disposed of down here in the woods. Our sympathies go out to his family, and friends of the family, and to the community who is mourning his death," said New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan Morrell.

Elijah's mother Danielle Dauphinais and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf were arrested in New York City on warrants for witness tampering and child endangerment.

Joseph Stapf and Danielle Denise Dauphinais NH DOJ

The state park has since reopened.

This story first appeared on CBS Boston.