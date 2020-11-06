Some Republicans "not questioning" mail-in ballots in states they won, Amy Klobuchar says

Former 2020 presidential candidate and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is calling out Republicans supporting the Trump campaign's legal threats and accusations of voter fraud as the president's path to victory appears to narrow.

"A whole bunch of Republicans got elected this week with mail-in ballots. They're not questioning those," she said on "CBS This Morning" Friday. "When Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016, he won by about the same margin that Joe Biden is ahead right now. He didn't question it then."

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia in an effort to get the states to stop counting ballots they claim are invalid. As of Friday morning, Biden held a narrow lead over Mr. Trump in all three states and CBS News projects Biden to be the winner in Michigan.

The president also threatened legal action in Arizona, where Biden is also ahead.

"I don't think we should be surprised that Donald Trump is filing a bunch of frivolous lawsuits," Klobuchar said.

She said the tense days after the election should be "an American moment" rather than a "partisan moment."

"I think the most important thing right now is many of us predicted this… you've got Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia who are basically supporting their election process," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar also said she felt good about how Biden was handling the uncertainty.

"He had told the nation to be calm and patient, it is how he will govern. While Donald Trump, sadly, is trying to take our democracy down with him into the sewer despite the fact there is no evidence of fraud," she said.

Asked about why more Republicans have not stood up to the president's claims, Klobuchar pointed to her Senate colleagues Mitt Romney and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as two top GOP figures who have called for all valid votes to be counted.

"I have talked to at least ten [Republican colleagues] over the last few days, and I believe that in the end, our democracy will come shining through," she said.