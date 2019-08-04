Woodstock at 50: A return to "ground zero for peace and love"

In the summer of 1969 a festival promising "three days of peace and music" was announced in upstate New York. Four hundred thousand people showed up at what would become a monumental human event. Jim Axelrod talks to a few of those who were there, from musicians John Fogerty and Graham Nash, to a young couple, Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, who returned for the first time in 50 years to the site of the festival, where in 1969 a photograph of them captured a unique moment in music history.