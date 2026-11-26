Cairo — A massive fire on an Egyptian highway killed 31 people and injured 21 others after a car slammed into a fuel tanker truck at high speed, Egypt's Public Prosecution office said Thursday.

The driver has been arrested, according to the statement. At least 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were destroyed in the fire.

The prosecutor said the suspect admitted causing the accident while driving around 70 miles per hour on a major highway in the Al-Warraq district of Giza, which is part of the Greater Cairo area.

A fire burns at the site where a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a major ring road in Al-Warraq district of Giza, Egypt, Nov. 25, 2026, in a screengrab obtained from social media video. Habiba Abd El Aziz/REUTERS

The driver said he was changing lanes and overtaking vehicles when the front-left side of his car struck the rear-right side of the tanker, according to the prosecutor's statement, "causing the steering wheel to slip from his hands and his car to veer off course."

When the car hit the truck, one of the truck's tires exploded, causing it to overturn and slam into a concrete barrier.

Gasoline then leaked from the tanker and caught on fire. Images of the blaze on social media showed multiple vehicles on fire as flames and smoke billowed into the night sky.

The prosecutor said the suspect was being questioned to establish the circumstances of the accident and assess any criminal responsibility.

"It was a huge fire, the cars got stuck together because of the fire," Ahmed Sameer, who was stuck in traffic behind the accident, told The Associated Press. "It was a shocking scene."

Sameer told the AP he saw at least eight bodies being removed from charred vehicles.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi expressed his condolences to the victims of the crash.

In a statement on X, Egypt's health ministry said 39 ambulances took part in the rescue operation.

While fatal traffic accidents are common in Egypt, the sheer scale of the incident has prompted calls for greater accountability. Last year, nearly 6,000 people died in road traffic accidents across Egypt, according to official data.