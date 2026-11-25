A crash involving a fuel tanker ignited a massive fire on a major highway surrounding Cairo on Wednesday, killing at least 31 people, Egyptian authorities said.

The blaze on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles the Egyptian capital, also injured at least 21 people and left more than two dozen cars and motorcycles charred, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The stretch of the highway where the crash occurred was in Warraq, a densely populated neighborhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area, according to the Health Ministry.

Burned cars are seen as firefighters extinguish fires in Al-Warraq, Giza, Egypt, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Mohammed Salah/AP Photo

At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars. An Associated Press video shows firefighters working to put out the fire spreading among the cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb.

Ahmed Sameer, who was stuck in traffic as the road was blocked after the accident, saw the fuel truck and many cars on fire. He said he saw at least eight bodies being removed from burned cars.

"It was a huge fire; the cars got stuck together because of the fire," he told the AP, describing the fear and panic that followed. "It was a shocking scene."

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi expressed his condolences to the victims in a statement. The Public Prosecutor's office said DNA investigations were underway to identify the victims.

Burned-out vehicles are seen as firefighters extinguish a fire in Al-Warraq, Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Mohammed Salah/AP Photo

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the injured were taken to nearby hospitals and that he would head to the scene himself. He said the death toll was preliminary, raising concerns it could rise further. Initial statements said 25 people were injured, but that figure was later revised to 21.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind most of the crashes.

In January, 21 people were killed and 16 were injured in a massive multicar pileup on a road near the southern province of Beni Suef.