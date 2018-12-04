Eddie Murphy welcomes baby No. 10

LOS ANGELES — Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher have welcomed a new baby boy. The couple released a statement through Murphy's publicist Monday saying Max Charles Murphy was born Friday and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

The boy's middle name is a tribute to Murphy's older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year. Max Charles Murphy is the 10th child for the 57-year-old Eddie Murphy, and the second child for the 39-year-old Butcher. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy.

The "Nutty Professor" and "Beverly Hills Cop" actor has been dating the Australian model and actress since 2012, and they recently became engaged.

The statement says Butcher and the baby are doing well.

Murphy's oldest child, Eric, is 29. Murphy joked in 2016 to ET that his adult children were "grown," not "old."

"None of my children are gray and balding," he cracked, while talking about parenthood. "It's just pretty natural. It's a natural thing."

He added, "My world revolves around [my children] — even the old, gray bald ones."

Eddie Murphy's kids

In addition to his two youngest children with Butcher, Murphy has eight older kids.

Eric was born to Murphy and then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989.

Murphy's second child, son Christian, was born to ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood in 1990.

He and his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell, share five children together: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella.

He also has an 11-year-old daughter, Angel, with Mel B.