Ed Sheeran says he knew bride and groom were fans before crashing their Vegas wedding with new song

Singer Ed Sheeran stunned a couple tying the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this month with a rendition of his new song, "Magical."

In an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, Sheeran said his team "pre-looked" at the couple to ensure they were fans of his music.

"So they were actually fans getting married," he said. "[We] didn't just crash two people who were like, 'Why is this guy ruining our day?'"

"I'm not deluded. I'm a realist. I know that if I'm walking in somewhere people are like, 'This is our wedding day, man. What are you doing?' Like, if they're, like, Motörhead fans, and they're like, 'I don't want Thinking Out Loud at my wedding, I want The Ace of Spades,'" Sheeran said.

Sheeran's team captured his surprise visit and shared it with his followers on Instagram. To add to the couple's special day, the singer signed their marriage license.

As Sheeran's "+–=÷x Tour" nears its conclusion, the artist is gearing up for the release of his latest album, "Autumn Variations," which is set to drop on Friday.

The album marks the first release under his own label, Gingerbread Man Records.

More of Ed Sheeran's conversation with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King will air on Friday, Sept. 29.