Ed Sheeran says he broke his arm in bike accident

Ed Sheeran might not be able to strum his guitar for a while. The singer posted a photo on Instagram showing his arm in a cast.

In fact, neither of Sheeran's arms look like they're in good shape. In the photo he posted Monday, Sheeran's right arm is in a cast and his left arm is in a sling. He wrote, "I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x."

Sheeran is supposed to kick off the Asian leg of his tour in Taipei on Oct. 22.

This won't be the first time Sheeran has experienced an injury in the public eye.

In January, he talked about a cut on his right cheek and alluded to rumors that Princess Beatrice had accidentally cut him with a sword while pretending to knight him.

"There weren't a lot of people there that night," he said on "The Graham Norton Show." "For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out." Then he corrected himself and said, "The alleged story came out."