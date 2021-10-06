New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raids his office and home

The head of a major New York City police union has resigned after FBI agents raided his house and the union's offices Tuesday morning. According to a letter the Sergeants Benevolent Association's board sent to the union members, President Ed Mullins agreed to step down from his position after the board asked for his resignation, CBS New York reported.

"The nature and the scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined," the board said in a statement Tuesday night. "However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation. We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter."

Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins attends the Jericho The Power of Prayer rally and march against gun violence at Cadman Plaza. Pro-police clergy and law enforcement led rally started in Brooklyn at Cadman Plaza and concluded at City Hall. Protesters from Black Lives Matter interrupted peaceful rally first on Brooklyn Bridge and at City Hall. Many of them were arrested for disorderly conduct. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York executed a search warrant at the union's Manhattan headquarters, according to the statement. FBI agents left with cardboard boxes filled with evidence, CBS New York reported. An FBI spokesperson said the search was part of an ongoing investigation and had no further comment.

FBI agents also raided Mullins' home on Long Island on Tuesday. CBS New York called an attorney for Mullins, and so far has not received a reply. No charges have been filed.

The union represents about 1,300 active and retired NYPD sergeants, according to CBS New York.

Mullins has previously been accused of violating policy when he posted the police report from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter's arrest during the George Floyd protests last year. He is currently facing a departmental trial over the accusation.

"Ed Mullins dishonored his uniform, his city and his union more times than I can count. It was just a matter of time before his endless hatred would catch up with him. That day has come," de Blasio tweeted late Tuesday following news of Mullins' resignation.

Congressman Ritchie Torres also commented on Mullins' resignation.

"A first-class raid followed by a first-class resignation. Former Sergeant Ed Mullins: Don't let the door hit you on the way out," he tweeted.

Two years ago, Mullins was condemned for suggesting that New York City college student Tessa Majors was trying to buy marijuana when she was murdered in a park near Columbia University.

In a statement released to the New York Daily News, Majors' family called his comments "deeply inappropriate, as they intentionally or unintentionally direct blame onto Tess, a young woman, for her own murder."

Authorities later determined Majors was killed during an attempted robbery, and three teenagers were charged.