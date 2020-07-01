Live

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct allegation

Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The network said it had received a complaint on June 25 from an attorney about the misconduct.

An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.

Henry worked as a late morning news anchor on Fox, between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m.

He had slowly rehabilitated his career following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017, after there were published reports of an extramarital affair that he conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry's firing, only to say that it happened "years ago."

Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, appears with co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & Friends" television program, in New York on Sept. 6, 2019. Richard Drew / AP

First published on July 1, 2020 / 10:16 AM

