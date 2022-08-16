What is the best way find a job? 3 resources to consider

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're considering changing jobs or simply looking for a pay bump there are some simple ways to get started. Getty Images

Though the nation is grappling with record-high inflation, now is not necessarily a bad time to make a career move. In fact, hiring in the U.S. skyrocketed in July – with employers adding 528,000 jobs despite fears of a recession.

If you're considering changing jobs or simply looking for a pay bump, it never hurts to scour online job posting sites for interesting opportunities. Here's how you can get started.

Still not sure if you're ready to hand in any job applications? Here are some easy ways to find a job that's right for you.

How to find a new job

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted the way some companies think about working. While many American workers have returned to the office or adjusted to a hybrid style of work, some have still opted to work remotely. In a Pew Research Center survey released in February, roughly 60% of U.S. workers said they're teleworking "all or most of the time."

If you're tech-savvy, using the internet may be your best bet when looking for a new gig – but it's not your only option. Here are a few easy ways to find a job that you're qualified for.

1. Job posting sites

One of the easiest ways to look for jobs is to utilize job posting sites, where you can filter by title, skill, company, location and more to find your dream job. On a website like ZipRecruiter, you can search salary data for a reported 35,000 different job titles or keywords to find something that's within your desired pay range.

Hunting for open positions in your preferred location is just one of many ways a job posting site can help. Some sites also offer other tools and expert advice – from tips on how to craft a resume that will stand out to recruiters to an AI personal recruiter that will flag jobs that fit your criteria by sending you regular email updates.

CareerBuilder, for instance, can show you trending job searches across the country. You can even utilize their platform to upload or build out your resume so you can apply to several jobs at once. "You'll receive push notifications when your resume is viewed, or when new jobs appear in your most recent search. Making it easy for you to jump right back into your job search," according to CareerBuilder's website, which encourages job seekers to download its app for easier access.

If you're interested in starting your job search, here are a few sites to check out:

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

ZipRecruiter

Indeed

Glassdoor

While most of these sites offer free trials or free versions with certain restrictions, you may have to pay more if you want to unlock enterprise features.

For example, LinkedIn offers premium subscriptions which allow users to take LinkedIn Learning courses, see who has viewed their profile over the past 90 days, receive InMail credits and more. You can participate in a 1-month trial to test out a premium account and then it'll end up costing you between $29.99 to $59.99 per month, depending on the specific plan you're interested in.

2. Networking events

For those who prefer a more personal touch, a local networking event may be the option for you. It will give you a chance to bypass the automated email replies and connect with potential employers one on one.

There are several websites that can help you find local networking events such as Eventbrite, Meetup, Facebook groups or college websites. Meetup alone has nearly 13 million members and 16,000 groups that are related to professional networking, according to its website.

You can search for a group that fits your needs – whether you're looking for employees in a similar field as you or want to find like-minded professionals with similar social interests, there's something for everyone. To find events near you, just insert keywords and your location. Also, note that not all events are free. To find free events, make sure you utilize the site's filters.

If you don't feel comfortable meeting up with strangers, you can always create your own events or start an email chain with former colleagues or friends.

3. Social media sites

Sometimes you can end up finding a job simply by scrolling through your social media feeds.

Twitter is a great place to start. Recruiters, hiring managers and other employees often share job postings or make announcements using their own personal channels or company accounts. Between July 2019 and July 2021, Twitter says there were nearly 53 million tweets related to the topic "careers & marketing." Twitter even wrote a blog post sharing tips on how recruiters can better utilize their platform – from using sector hashtags to running paid campaigns.

You can also make yourself stand out on social media by uploading a clear, professional photo, creating a summary of your skills and interests in your bio and linking to your LinkedIn profile or professional website. For the outgoing types, you may even want to consider uploading a video that showcases your various talents. It may set you apart from the other candidates.

Last year, TikTok launched "TikTok Resumes" to make it easier for users to search or post jobs.

"We are encouraging our users to turn their traditional paper resume into a digital video resume or elevator pitch," TikTok said in a statement in July 2021. The marketing team noted the campaign was an extension of the TikTok College Ambassadors program.

How to find a side hustle instead

If switching jobs sounds too stressful, there are some other ways you can make some quick cash on the side.

Here are three other side hustles to consider (some with better payouts than others):

Take online surveys: Get paid to share your opinions on popular survey sites such as SurveyJunkie, where you can complete surveys and earn points and other perks.