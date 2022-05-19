Heat wave headed to the East Coast this weekend

Several states across the country are excepted to see extremely high temperatures on Friday and over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, marking one of the first major heat waves of 2022. Nineteen states and Washington, D.C., could set or tie existing high temperature records.

Warm southwesterly wind flowing around Bermuda is expected to keep temperatures in the South high, as an "active weather pattern" moves a "large dome of heat" from the South to the East Coast and up into the Northeast, according to the NWS. Even as the warm air moves toward the East Coast, southern states can still expect temperatures to remain around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

The heat wave will also continue in Central Plain states like Texas and Oklahoma, as high pressure is expected to keep temperatures at least 20 degrees above average. Temperatures are forecasted to cool down by Monday, according to the NWS.

Heat graph from the National Weather Service Prediction Center NWS

"Hot temperatures that have been plaguing the south-central U.S. will spread/shift northeastward through the weekend," the NWS Weather Prediction Center said Thursday. "Temperatures well into the 90s in the Northeast could be impactful/dangerous especially for sensitive groups."

With heat remaining one of the "leading weather-related killers in the United States," the NWS encouraged residents to practice heat safety, as well as check on friends and family that are particularly vulnerable to warmer temperatures.

High temperatures cause hundreds of fatalities every year, according to the NWS. Sensitive groups like pregnant individuals, children, and older adults should limit their time in the heat. Parents are also encouraged to check their vehicles for children and pets, as being left in hot cars for even 10 minutes can lead to death.