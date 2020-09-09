Rare earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence as numerous reports of shaking have been reported across the state.

Woah my whole house just shook — Brien (@bRamzey_) September 9, 2020

Everyone is piping up in Jersey right now about an earthquake but I felt that in Brooklyn too — Lukas I. Alpert (@lalpert1) September 9, 2020

that earthquake dead felt like a tom and jerry scene where they run under the carpet but the carpet was my house — shannon 🦇🕸 (@toasterpancakez) September 9, 2020

NJ.com reports that on Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in New Jersey. It was one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in the eastern U.S.

The earthquake struck southeast of East Freehold. USGS

East Coast earthquakes are far less common than in the West, but they tend to be felt over a broad area.

"The waves are able to reverberate and travel pretty happily out for miles," said U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Susan Hough.

The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

There have been no reports of damage.