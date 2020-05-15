Live

Watch CBSN Live

Powerful earthquake strikes Nevada, felt in California and Utah

/ CBS/AP

The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday. The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range, and was felt in neighboring states.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California's Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.

First published on May 15, 2020 / 7:38 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue