Powerful earthquake hits Mexico-Guatemala border, triggering temporary tsunami alert

A strong earthquake struck the southern Mexican Pacific coast on Friday, right on the border with Guatemala, and was felt from Mexico City to El Salvador. Authorities have not immediately reported any severe damage or casualties in any country and a tsunami alert issued was lifted about an hour after the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 with the epicenter 30 miles southwest of Aquiles Serdan, near the coast of Chiapas and at a depth of 9 miles. It was preceded by a smaller quake with an epicenter a bit farther out in the ocean.

There were at least five aftershocks between magnitude 5.1 and 6, according to USGS.

In Tapachula, the main city on Mexico's southern border, the tremor began mildly but gradually intensified.

"We were upstairs on the second floor when it started shaking; we thought it would pass, but then it got stronger, so we all went downstairs and evacuated in an orderly manner to the front courtyard," Alejandra Mendoza, an administrative employee at a public hospital in the city, explained to The Associated Press.

In Guatemala City, the earthquake frightened residents because of how long it lasted. Many people poured into the streets in the middle of rush hour as the workday was beginning.

People evacuate a building after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas, triggering a tsunami warning and shaking buildings in neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 17, 2026. Reuters/Jose Cabezas

In the Mexican capital, where buildings in certain areas creaked and shook, the earthquake alert did not sound because, the government said, "the energy radiated by the earthquake during the first few seconds did not exceed the activation thresholds."

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System initially warned that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along coasts located within 186 miles of the epicenter but later said the threat had passed.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that preliminary reports showed no damage. The navy recommended staying away from beaches for six hours because of tsunami risk.

The Meteorological Service of Chiapas initially alerted that there could be tsunami waves up to 3.3 feet off the coast of Mexico and Guatemala.

In the town of Suchiate, located along the river that separates Mexico from Guatemala, coastal areas are being monitored for tsunami risk, according to Mayor Elmer Vázquez Gallardo.

The region is prone to earthquakes, many that can be deadly. Earlier this year, a strong earthquake rattled southern and central Mexico, killing two. Hundreds in Mexico City were killed in a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in 2017.

Friday's earthquake comes as Venezuela is struggling to get back on its feet after twin tremors on June 24 killed over 4,800 people and caused hundreds of buildings in the coastal state of La Guaira to crumble.