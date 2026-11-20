An early-morning 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area on Friday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck about a half-mile north-northwest of Commerce, California, which is about 7 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

The map shows the location of a 4.4-magnitude earthquake near Commerce, California, on Nov. 20, 2026. USGS

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted about the quake on social media, saying it likely woke up many Angelenos.

"While unsettling, there are no immediate reports of damage or operational impacts, including at LAX," Bass wrote. "The LAFD and City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed."

People reported feeling the quake as far away as Lancaster, California, about 80 miles north of downtown L.A., and Poway, California, about 115 miles to the south, the USGS said.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the LA Fire Department provided an update that no significant infra/structure damage or injuries were noted. The spokesperson added that the LAFD Earthquake Mode is complete and normal operations will resume.

"Use this event as a reminder to prepare for inevitable earthquake activity in our region," the LAFD said.